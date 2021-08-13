Kern County Probation Department arrests 2 men Wednesday

Two men were arrested on suspicion of firearm related offenses, among other charges Wednesday.
The Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 5300 block of Lamar Court in Bakersfield. Dustin Alberico, 37, immediately fled when officers arrived, according to the probation department. After a brief standoff, Alberico was taken into custody, the probation department said.
Robyn Riley, 49, was also found at the residence, who was on active felony probation, officers said.
During the search, officers found two nine millimeter semi-automatic handguns, over 120 grams of cocaine, over 30 grams of heroin, ammunition, scales and $5,000. The seized narcotics are consistent with drug sales, the probation department said.
Alberico was arrested on suspicion of firearm related offenses and an outstanding felony warrant. Riley was arrested on suspicion for firearm and drug sale offenses, according to the probation department's news release.