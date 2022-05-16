Kern County Probation arrests suspects, seizes weapons

The Kern County Probation Department’s Felony Probation Unit announced an arrest and seizure of firearms and drugs, in a news release Monday.
Officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's Felony Probation Unit conducted a home call Thursday in the 300 block of Arvin Street in Bakersfield.
While there, officers contacted 22-year-old Anthony Bishop, who is on Post Release Community Supervision, and 34-year-old Chandra Jefferies, who is on mandatory supervision probation. During a search, officers located a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 special revolver, numerous caliber live ammunition, four grams of suspected methamphetamine and other various weapons, according to a news release.
Bishop and Jefferies were arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon offenses, as well as a probation violation.