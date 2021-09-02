You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County Probation arrests 2 men after uncovering potential drugs, guns

Kern County Probation Department

The Kern County Probation Department Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call where officers uncovered potential drugs and guns for two individuals with an active warrant.

 Courtesy of Kern County Probation

The Kern County Probation Department Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call where officers uncovered potential drugs and guns for two individuals with an active warrant.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Miraflores Avenue and contacted 38-year-old Daniel Gonzales, with an active felony warrant, and 33-year-old Tony Garcia, with an active federal warrant, according to a probation department news release.

During the search, officers found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, the department said.

Gonzalezswas arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug-related charges, as well as an outstanding warrant. Garcia was arrested by United States Marshals for an outstanding federal warrant.

Coronavirus Cases