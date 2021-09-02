Kern County Probation arrests 2 men after uncovering potential drugs, guns

The Kern County Probation Department Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call where officers uncovered potential drugs and guns for two individuals with an active warrant.
Officers arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Miraflores Avenue and contacted 38-year-old Daniel Gonzales, with an active felony warrant, and 33-year-old Tony Garcia, with an active federal warrant, according to a probation department news release.
During the search, officers found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, the department said.
Gonzalezswas arrested on suspicion of firearm and drug-related charges, as well as an outstanding warrant. Garcia was arrested by United States Marshals for an outstanding federal warrant.