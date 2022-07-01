Kern County Probation arrests 1 after home call

The Kern County Probation Department’s Mandatory Supervision Unit arrested a man on suspicion of violating his probation and drug charges after conducting a search of a home in Bakersfield.
On Tuesday, officers arrested 20-year-old Juan Garcia on Tuesday, after a search of his home in the 1200 block of Adelaide Avenue, according to a news release from Kern County Probation.
While at the residence, officers found approximately 3,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills pressed with fentanyl, approximately 17 grams of fentanyl powder and a large quantity of U.S. currency, the release noted.