 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County Probation arrests 1 after home call

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County Probation Department’s Mandatory Supervision Unit arrested a man on suspicion of violating his probation and drug charges after conducting a search of a home in Bakersfield.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 20-year-old Juan Garcia on Tuesday, after a search of his home in the 1200 block of Adelaide Avenue, according to a news release from Kern County Probation.

While at the residence, officers found approximately 3,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills pressed with fentanyl, approximately 17 grams of fentanyl powder and a large quantity of U.S. currency, the release noted.

Coronavirus Cases