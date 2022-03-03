Kern County prepares 'safe parking and camping' sites as alternative to homeless encampments

Kern County is close to establishing a “safe camping and parking” site following a new ordinance that prohibits homeless encampments in many public areas.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a three-year, $3.5 million contract with Community Action Partnership of Kern to operate the safe camping and parking location, which will be on the grounds of the M Street Navigation Center, also operated by CAPK.
The site is scheduled to open in April, about four months after supervisors passed a new county ordinance that increases restrictions on where homeless encampments are allowed. Intended to give the county more leeway to dismantle homeless encampments, the ordinance prohibits camping in areas like sidewalks and freeway underpasses.
By adding safe parking and camping zones to the M Street Navigation Center, the county hopes to provide an alternative space for individuals who do not have housing, but also do not want to enter local homeless shelters.
“This program will act as a gateway for these individuals to eventually enter M Street, by allowing them an interim place to meet their basic needs, instead of sheltering in public,” Kern County Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis said in an email to The Californian. “This is an opportunity for the County and our service providers to build trust with these individuals and a pathway to move them into the Navigation Center and then into permanent housing.”
The safe parking area is located adjacent to the M Street Navigation Center, on a previously unoccupied lot between the center and railroad tracks. The county has already painted around 47 slots for tents, each of which is 10 feet by 15 feet.
Food, restrooms and sleeping bags will be provided to occupants, and the county plans to deploy mental health and medical services.
“With this homeless population that we have, some of them just don’t want to be provided with a structure, but once we get them here to the navigation center, it’s all about the structure,” said Laurie Hughey, program manager for the M Street Navigation Center. “If we can continue to help develop these types of routines and build that trust, we would be able to get more folks into the shelter and off the streets.”
The area will be monitored by camera and 24-hour security will be provided, but occupants will not be screened for illegal drugs and firearms, unlike the navigation center.
A corresponding safe parking area will also be established in the parking lot of the navigation center, allowing homeless individuals living out of their cars with a place to sleep.
Before the approval of the M Street Navigation Center, some local businesses objected to the idea of bringing in a concentrated population of homeless individuals to the area. But on Thursday, Reggie Langendorfer, owner of Bakersfield Music and Recording Studios — which is a block away from the site — welcomed the idea of the safe camping zone.
“These people have to be somewhere. It’s sometimes heartbreaking to see how they really can be anywhere,” he said in a phone interview. “How it will turn out is, of course, another question, and I cannot judge that right now. But overall, I’m glad that something is being done.”
The county’s safe parking and camping areas are coming online as new enforcement tools are also ramping up. The Public Works Department is in the process of hiring and training rapid response teams designed to quickly eliminate encampments. The county is also hiring and training multiple behavioral health experts to assess homeless individuals with mental health issues.
The new programs put forward by the county are meant to work together to address the rising issue of homelessness within Kern.
Since it opened in May 2020, the M Street Navigation Center has aided 1,073 people, with 116 moving on to permanent housing.