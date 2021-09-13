Kern County prepares for gubernatorial recall Election Day

While Californians may be in the midst of a special election, it should seem pretty regular to anyone voting Tuesday.
Election Day in Kern County will look a lot like the 2020 Presidential Election. Once again, all registered voters have been sent mail-in ballots, and nearly all polling places remain in the same spot.
As with last year’s election, voters who wish to vote in person must surrender their mail-in ballots, or else they will be forced to vote provisionally. Voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots at poll sites.
A provisional ballot is cast either when someone believes they are registered, but their name does not appear on the registration list, or they vote in person without turning in their mail-in ballot. The provisional ballot is placed in a special envelope and will be counted after elections officials confirm two votes have not been cast by the same voter along with the registration of the voter.
“The easiest thing to do at this point would be to vote the mail ballot, and then they can just drop it off at any poll site,” said Kern County Auditor-Controller and County Clerk Mary Bedard. “If they mail it in, it has to be postmarked by (Tuesday).”
As of Monday, the county had received around 120,000 ballots, roughly tracking with a normal election year. Bedard said she was not sure what the turnout would look like on Election Day, or whether there would be lines at poll sites.
A site designated specifically for ballot drop-offs will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and N Street, by the County Administrative Building.
The County Administrative Building is also available to voters who wish to vote in person who need assistance.
Visit kernvote.com to find your polling location if you wish to vote in person. Masks are encouraged, but not required. The county will supply masks to those who wish to wear them at the polling sites.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.