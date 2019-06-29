On Monday, thousands of people across Kern County will be allowed to purchase fireworks, kicking off the most explosive time of year for residents as well as those that try to keep us all safe.
Fireworks go on sale in most parts of the county at noon on Monday, and throughout the week, many patriotic residents will be setting the sky ablaze with the once-a-year displays.
While fun for the participants, the week of the Fourth of July creates quite a workload for the county’s public safety officers tasked with making sure everybody uses safe and legal fireworks.
“If you can pick a date on the calendar, the week of July 4th is perhaps one of the biggest weeks that we will have,” said Kern County Fire Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn. “We receive really hundreds of additional calls above and beyond (the usual) for potential illegal fireworks.”
The Fire Department in both Bakersfield and Kern County will be out in force, handing out $1,500 fines and up for illegal firework activity.
The county’s illegal fireworks slogan, “You light it… we write it,” is meant to convey the crackdown law enforcement officers will bring to anyone skirting the laws over the next week.
All fireworks that do not have California State Fire Marshall Safe and Sane seal are illegal.
Because of California’s social host liability law, a law enforcement officer only needs to witness fireworks activity on a property before issuing a fine to the owner or renter of that property.
And many illegal fireworks are easy to spot.
“You’re never going to see an item that explodes in California and you’re never going to see an item that goes up in the air,” said Dennis Revell, a spokesperson for TNT California, a fireworks sales company.
A tip line of 1-877-347-3847 has been set up to report fire activity.
Below are the times for fireworks activity throughout Kern County.
For Bakersfield:
* Sales of fireworks will be allowed on Monday from noon to 11 p.m.
* On Tuesday and Wednesday, sales will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
* On Thursday, the Fourth of July, sales will be allowed from 6 a.m. to one minute past midnight.
* Usage of fireworks will be allowed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to one minute past midnight of each day.
* On the Fourth of July fireworks will be allowed to be set off from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. of the next day.
For unincorporated Kern County:
(This area also includes Arvin, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Lost Hills, Maricopa, McFarland, Mojave, Rosamond, Ridgecrest, Shafter and Taft)
* On Monday, fireworks will be allowed to be sold from noon to 11 p.m.
* On Tuesday and Wednesday, fireworks can be sold from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
* On Thursday, fireworks can be sold from 6 a.m. to one minute past midnight.
* Fireworks can be used on Monday from noon to one minute past midnight.
* On Tuesday and Wednesday, fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to one minute past midnight.
* On Thursday, fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. of the next day.
* Kern County fire officials typically recommend that citizens attend professional fireworks events.
The annual July 4th Community Celebration will occur in Bakersfield beginning at 6 p.m. on Independence Day at the Spectrum Amphitheatre located at the Park at River Walk.
Music by Truxtun Mile and Wilfredo Cruz Jr. will precede the fireworks, which are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Parking will be extremely limited for the event. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.