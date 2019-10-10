Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced on Twitter Thursday that power outages affecting an estimated 4,000 Kern County will begin at 10 a.m.
"As weather slowed overnight, PG&E will begin proactively turning of power for safety to 4k #Kern customers starting at 10AM today," the company said in a tweet.
#PSPS UPDATE #KERNCOUNTY: As weather slowed overnight, PG&E will begin proactively turning of power for safety to 4k #Kern customers starting at 10AM today. Please take steps to prepare for extended outages by visiting https://t.co/NBjYuBrVs8 pic.twitter.com/BjGk87jogb— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 10, 2019
During a press conference Wednesday night, the company said 4,600 Kern County customers could be impacted by a third phase of power shut-offs, a significant drop from the previously estimated 42,000 local customers that could have potentially been impacted.
A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Fort Tejon/Frazier Park areas is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Changing weather patterns led to PG&E officials reducing the number of impacted customers.
At approximately noon Wednesday, as a result of high winds in areas with elevated fire risk, power was shut off to 65 Southern California Edison customers in unincorporated portions of Kern County. Communities impacted included Horse Canyon and Bird Spring Canyon.
Power was restored Wednesday night for all but three customers.
Throughout Wednesday, PG&E implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs that impacted counties predominantly in Northern California. An estimated 750,000 customers were expected to experience power outages in the first two phases of electrical shut-offs.
PG&E has established an alternate website for customers to check their address for potential impact by a power shutoff. The website can be accessed at https://www.arcgis.com/apps/Cascade/index.html?appid=cb0658a472664835aa4defffc6d6868b.
Two resource centers in Kern County have been opened for essentials such as restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging stations and air-conditioned seating — the Buck Owens Crystal Palace at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., and a community center located at 500 Cascade Place in Taft. Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Strange. I'm an resident of Oildale and received a robocall from PG&E Wednesday (10/09/19) stating that the event had been cancelled. I live in the shaded area on this map. Power is still on at 10:30 am. Strange.
