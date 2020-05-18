Kern County could soon begin allowing dining in restaurants and retail shopping after Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed reopening criteria Monday.
Under state guidelines, counties can move more quickly through the second stage of the governor’s four-part reopening plan if they meet certain qualifications. Kern County officials had said the state’s qualifications — which required a county to report no novel coronavirus deaths in a two week period — was too harsh.
In a letter sent Friday to the governor, the county asked Newsom to reconsider the criteria counties must meet before loosening business restrictions. The letter was endorsed by 10 hospitals and other health officials.
The letter, along with efforts by other counties, apparently caught the attention of the governor's office.
The new criteria requires counties to keep a stable hospitalization rate over a seven-day period, as well as report less than 25 cases per 100,00 residents over two weeks or report less than 8 percent of COVID-19 tests return positive results.
Shortly after the governor’s announcement, Kern County wrote on Twitter the county was positioned to meet the new criteria. The county tweeted the Board of Supervisors could vote as soon as Tuesday to approve an attestation county officials must complete in order to move forward.
The state must then approve the county’s attestation.
“It is important to note, the County still must be approved before we’re allowed to move through the phases faster,” the county wrote. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be approved, but we need the community’s help to ensure we’re following the guidelines as they’re set now so that our (numbers) continue to hold.”
If the county is successful in attaining state approval, it will be granted a regional variance, allowing dine-in at restaurants and shopping in stores. A total of 24 counties in northern California have already received variances. The governor estimated 53 of the 58 counties in the state would be able to relax restrictions under the new criteria.
The governor also mentioned that if the rate of transmission held within the state, professional sports could return in June without spectators and retail restrictions could be loosened statewide.
“The only thing that will set us back is if we move too quickly,” he added.
(2) comments
"Doctor" Governor "Nuisance" knows all about diseases and cures. Thats why he was elected. He is the Corona Doctor. ooh yeah!
Does phase 2 end lines outside stores where many still can’t figure out how to stand on a piece of tape?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.