A field hospital approved earlier this year to go up at the Kern County Fairgrounds is now being eyed as an option to alleviate the increasingly perilous situation in local hospitals due to an influx of COVID-19 patients and the toll created on exhausted nurses and health care workers who care for them.
There is one glaring problem standing in the way, however: a shortage of nurses to staff the site.
Local hospitals are unable to spare any employees as they watch their facilities fill up. Already, they're struggling to find additional staff to work in hospitals because of the demand for nurses and health care workers nationwide right now.
"To say it very succinctly: All of the hospitals are basically full," Ken Keller, president and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, said during a media call Wednesday morning, referring also to Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest hospitals.
Mercy hospitals CEO Bruce Peters said he asked the county public health director over the weekend if the fairgrounds site could be activated, specifically because of how impacted Mercy Southwest hospital is.
"I called him and said, 'What would it take to activate that unit out there?'" Peters said.
Ultimately, the answer was nurses, which the hospitals cannot provide.
"We need every nurse we can get our hands on," Peters said. "To take our staff and put it out there defeats the purpose and would create logistical issues..."
The Kern County Board of Supervisors earlier this year approved $25 million of its $157 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to fund a temporary medical care site at the Kern County fairgrounds if local hospitals become inundated with more patients than they can handle. The costs cover operation for six months at the site, which could be ready to go within 48 hours' notice. More than $1 million has already been paid to the Kern County Fair to lease the area where the site would be housed.
Initially, the idea was to staff the fairgrounds site with the county's own public health nursing staff. But right now, those 70 or so nurses are all engaged in contact tracing and case investigations, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine.
A couple other options are under consideration.
One is for the county to temporarily abandon contact tracing and case investigation and redirect its nurses to the fairgrounds site, an option Constantine called "drastic" but one that may eventually be warranted.
"(If) people aren't getting the care they need, is it better for our community to divert case investigators to treat patients?" Constantine asked. "That remains a possibility."
Another option is to do what Fresno County has done and contract with an outside group to provide the staffing and manpower to operate the field hospital.
Fresno County Department of Public Health has contracted with a group called AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, according to GV Wire, an online news site covering the Central Valley.
The company, which provides medical services in remote environments, helped set up Fresno's alternate care site and staff it with 31 workers, GV Wire reported.
In a media briefing Tuesday, Fresno County Emergency Medical Services director Dan Lynch said the Fresno site is being used to care for patients who are about to be released from the hospital.
"It's a relief valve for some of the hospitals to get some of those patients moved out," Lynch said in a video posted on the Fresno Public Health Facebook page. "It does help capacity which is great ..."
Kern County is reaching out to the company operating Fresno's site to explore possibilities, Constantine said Wednesday.
Mercy Southwest hospital was holding 29 patients in the emergency department Wednesday morning because beds on floors were not available. There were no ICU beds free and the hospital was beginning to overflow patients into its post-anesthesia care unit, Peters, the CEO, said.
At Mercy Downtown, six patients were being held in the emergency room and there was one out of 20 ICU beds free.
At Bakersfield Memorial, regular hospital beds in the medical-surgical and telemetry units were full but there was some space in the ICU.
Memorial's CEO Keller urged the public to do its part to stop the transmission of the virus by social distancing, washing hands and not gathering with others, especially during the New Year's holiday weekend.
"Every little bit helps and right now," Keller said, "we need every little bit we can get."