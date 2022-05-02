Kern County Oral Language Festival winners announced

More than 135 students who rose through their school, district and regional competitions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 51st annual Kern County Oral Language Festival held at Stonecreek Junior High, according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release.
Presentations were three to five minutes in length with grades four through six, and grades seven and eight competing separately.
The categories for competition included Verse Choir, Humorous Interpretation Solo, Humorous Interpretation Duo, Serious Interpretation Solo and Serious Interpretation Duo.
Trophies were awarded to first- through third-place finishers. Those results are:
Grades 4 to 6
Serious Interpretation Solo
1st — Amrita Singh / St. John's Lutheran
2nd —Layla Hoffman / McAuliffe Elementary
3rd —Doyin Oladimeji / Reagan Elementary
Humorous Interpretation Solo
1st — Malia Cutrona / Veterans Elementary
2nd — Khloe Tena / Panama Elementary
3rd — Isis Barron / McAuliffe Elementary
Serious Interpretation Duo
1st — Tatum Flood and Maddie Iturriria / Olive Drive Elementary
2nd — Meghan Datugan and Mannat Gill / Miller Elementary
3rd — Maddox Mara and Avery Logan / Veterans Elementary
Humorous Interpretation Duo
1st — Sawyer Toelke and Lucas Angelini / Reagan Elementary
2nd —Maddie Walker and Valentina Oregon / Kendrick Elementary
3rd — Malaika Kirui and Allyn Hearron / Endeavour Elementary
Verse Choir
1st — Sophia Resk, Anjali Leva, Sidhaan Ranganath, Dave Lee, Ronak Bose, and Ansh Patel / Reagan Elementary
2nd — Natalia Jouda, Quinn Van Scharrel, and Lauren Odell / St. John's Lutheran
3rd — Brook Porter, Jacob Bowers, Grace Voorhees, and Ayden Mendez / Rio Bravo-Greeley
Grades 7-8
Serious Interpretation Solo
1st — Gurleen Toor / Earl Warren Junior High
2nd — Nandana Nair / Earl Warren Junior High
3rd — Chloe Bickford / St. John's Lutheran
Humorous Interpretation Solo
1st — Elyssa Walker / Tevis Junior High
2nd — Kayla Miles / Norris Middle School
3rd — Mia Stuebbe / Norris Middle School
Serious Interpretation Duo
1st — Samantha Truong and Samriddhi Singh / Earl Warren Junior High
2nd —Sarah Ullyott and Elizabeth Villatoro / Freedom Middle School
3rd —Madelyn Porter and Brooke Oldenkamp / Rio Bravo-Greeley
Humorous Interpretation Duo
1st — Georgia Contreras and Miguel Mendoza Gordillo / McKee Middle
2nd — Eden Coughran and Abigail Winn / Freedom Middle School
3rd — Anthony Tawfik and Kero Guirguis / St. John's Lutheran
Verse Choir
1st —Thomas Wilson, CaraAnn Kirui, Breanna Burgos, John Eoh, Gabriel Ayala and Jocelyn Sandoval / Fruitvale Junior High
2nd —Addison Pudiwitr, Kooper Bowman and Makenzie Walker / St. John's Lutheran