 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County Oral Language Festival winners announced

OLF 2022 6.jpg

Pictured is the winning Verse Choir in the seventh- and eighth-grade team from Fruitvale Junior High.

 Courtesy of the KCSOS

More than 135 students who rose through their school, district and regional competitions presented their interpretations of a published literary work during the 51st annual Kern County Oral Language Festival held at Stonecreek Junior High, according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release. 

Presentations were three to five minutes in length with grades four through six, and grades seven and eight competing separately.

The categories for competition included Verse Choir, Humorous Interpretation Solo, Humorous Interpretation Duo, Serious Interpretation Solo and Serious Interpretation Duo. 

Trophies were awarded to first- through third-place finishers. Those results are: 

Grades 4 to 6

Serious Interpretation Solo 

1st — Amrita Singh / St. John's Lutheran 

2nd —Layla Hoffman / McAuliffe Elementary 

3rd —Doyin Oladimeji / Reagan Elementary 

Humorous Interpretation Solo 

1st — Malia Cutrona / Veterans Elementary 

2nd — Khloe Tena / Panama Elementary  

3rd — Isis Barron / McAuliffe Elementary 

Serious Interpretation Duo 

1st — Tatum Flood and Maddie Iturriria / Olive Drive Elementary 

2nd — Meghan Datugan and Mannat Gill / Miller Elementary 

3rd — Maddox Mara and Avery Logan / Veterans Elementary 

Humorous Interpretation Duo 

1st — Sawyer Toelke and Lucas Angelini / Reagan Elementary 

2nd —Maddie Walker and Valentina Oregon / Kendrick Elementary 

3rd — Malaika Kirui and Allyn Hearron / Endeavour Elementary 

Verse Choir 

1st — Sophia Resk, Anjali Leva, Sidhaan Ranganath, Dave Lee, Ronak Bose, and Ansh Patel / Reagan  Elementary 

2nd — Natalia Jouda, Quinn Van Scharrel, and Lauren Odell / St. John's Lutheran 

3rd — Brook Porter, Jacob Bowers, Grace Voorhees, and Ayden Mendez / Rio Bravo-Greeley 

Grades 7-8

Serious Interpretation Solo 

1st — Gurleen Toor / Earl Warren Junior High 

2nd — Nandana Nair / Earl Warren Junior High 

3rd — Chloe Bickford / St. John's Lutheran 

Humorous Interpretation Solo 

1st — Elyssa Walker / Tevis Junior High 

2nd — Kayla Miles / Norris Middle School 

3rd — Mia Stuebbe / Norris Middle School 

Serious Interpretation Duo 

1st — Samantha Truong and Samriddhi Singh / Earl Warren Junior High 

2nd —Sarah Ullyott and Elizabeth Villatoro / Freedom Middle School 

3rd —Madelyn Porter and Brooke Oldenkamp / Rio Bravo-Greeley 

Humorous Interpretation Duo 

1st — Georgia Contreras and Miguel Mendoza Gordillo / McKee Middle  

2nd — Eden Coughran and Abigail Winn / Freedom Middle School  

3rd — Anthony Tawfik and Kero Guirguis / St. John's Lutheran 

Verse Choir 

1st —Thomas Wilson, CaraAnn Kirui, Breanna Burgos, John Eoh, Gabriel Ayala and Jocelyn Sandoval /  Fruitvale Junior High 

2nd —Addison Pudiwitr, Kooper Bowman and Makenzie Walker / St. John's Lutheran

 

Coronavirus Cases