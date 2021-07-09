Kern County opens cooling centers amid heat wave

Walk into the East Bakersfield Veterans Building, and you'll find Candyland, Trouble, Scrabble, cards and puzzles. You might spy bottles of water, and Teddy Grahams, too.
It's all meant to help people of all ages pass the time — and add to the comfort — at this cooling center and others that open when the mercury soars.
“It’s open for families, their kids — they can come here anytime,” said Elupe Aguirre, an employee at the center. “It's available (to the) public.”
Overseen by the Kern County Parks and Recreation department, there are several locations throughout every geographical location in Kern County.
Officials examine forecasts provided by the National Weather Service to determine when the centers will open. Temperatures must exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit within the Bakersfield area, 108 in the desert and 95 within mountainous regions for cooling centers to commence operations.
Many facilities' users also come from homes without electricity and air conditioning. For these individuals, deadly heat can cause serious illness or death.
“It’s a blessing just to come,” Aguirre said. “They enjoy their time here and they always come back.”
Three buildings within Bakersfield offer a cooling facility: Rasmussen Senior Center, East Bakersfield Veterans Building and The Mission at Kern County.
Other communities that contain a cooling center within Kern County include Arvin, California City, Frazier Park, Lake Isabella, Maricopa, McFarland, Rosamond and Shafter. Every location operates from 1 to 8 p.m. Each center offers water and snacks, said Michele Timmerman, the program coordinator for Kern County Aging and Adult Services. The agency oversees all cooling centers.
Residents are encouraged to wear a face mask and socially distance in all locations, regardless of vaccination status, Timmerman said. The agency hopes to provide a secure environment amid deadly heat waves gripping the county, Timmerman added.
“We hope to provide a safe place where residents can go to escape extreme heat, relax with a book or a game, water and snacks,” Timmerman said in an emailed statement.
The county also offers free transportation to the centers; individuals can call 211 to access various transportation services to each facility. To find out more information, contact each center, said Katie Allen, PG&E’s public information officer for Kern County.
Funds for the centers originate from a Pacific Gas & Electric grant and Southern California Edison, Timmerman said. PG&E has donated $600,000 to local government-run senior centers or neighborhood parks throughout California since 2007, according to a press release by PG&E about the cooling centers.
Brittany Gibson, a worker with the cooling center at East Bakersfield Veterans Building, said many transients use the center. Gibson also added that the facility provides relief to struggling families.
“With the weather being really hot … people (are) unable to run their air at home,” Gibson said. “These centers are really convenient for them. It really helps out a lot to help in keeping their bills down.”