Kern County is now officially “on notice” that tighter economic restrictions could return if coronavirus trends continue for another week.
In the California Department of Public Health weekly update, Kern County exceeded one of the metrics state officials use to determine the level of social and business activity that can take place locally.
The state tracks the rate at which new cases are recorded, the percentage of tests that return positive and the difference between COVID-19 prevalence in poor parts of the county and the more affluent areas.
Kern County is in the second most restrictive tier of the state’s four-tiered system, color-coded as red. In order to stay in the red tier, the county must keep the rate of new cases below seven per 100,000 residents on average over seven days.
However, for the week beginning on Oct. 25 (the most recent week released by the state), Kern recorded an average case rate of eight new cases per 100,000 residents. In addition, the state increased the county’s case rate by 0.9 because testing totals fell below the state average.
In an effort to force counties to test more widely, state officials have required counties to meet the state testing average or risk a penalty to their case rate. Kern County would need to test around 680 more people per day in order to meet the state average.
“This is a warning signal to us,” Kern County’s Director of Public Health Services Matt Constantine said during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The Health Department anticipated the newest uptick, he said, due to the westerly movement of the disease across the country. Significant hot spots have cropped up in North and South Dakota, with western states like Wyoming, Montana and Utah also experiencing high caseloads.
Kern County has begun to staff up in anticipation of a new wave.
“By the end of next week, we could potentially be affected,” Constantine said, referencing the potential for the county to revert back to the purple tier, where the state imposes the strictest economic and social restrictions.
Several counties have been impacted by rising COVID-19 numbers. This week, Stanislaus, San Diego and Sacramento counties were forced to return to the purple tier. Kern County officials fear it may be next.
If the county fails red tier requirements for another week, many public indoor activities would need to stop, like dining at restaurants and church services and working out at gyms. Schools, however, are different. Those schools that have already reopened will be allowed to continue with in-person lessons. Those that have not yet welcomed students back will need to wait for the county to re-enter the red tier if coronavirus trends force Kern back to purple.
Kern County’s positivity rate and health equity metric both met red tier requirements.