Kern County offers clarity on 2022 election

As the end of her tenure approaches, Kern County Registrar of Voters and County Clerk Mary Bedard submitted her analysis on Tuesday morning of the 2022 midterm election to the Board of Supervisors, along with a presentation that explained the tumultuous past month from her office’s perspective.

Her presentation was a sobering, data-driven report that admitted its missteps and explained its limitations, and concluded that despite earlier reports, her office completed its mission on time and in similar efficiency as Kern’s neighboring counties.

