The Blackboard, The Lucky Spot, Trouts, Pumpkin Center Barn Dance … these names and others are legendary among students of the Bakersfield Sound and local residents who lived through that free-flying era.
In these bars, dance halls, and nightclubs, country music, Bakersfield-style, was conceived, incubated and nurtured into full bloom, defined by a sound and an attitude that would, for the first time, challenge the primacy of Nashville in the annals of country music.
On Wednesday evening, Lori Wear, the Kern County Museum’s curator of collections, spoke to close to 100 attendees at a lecture at the museum titled, "Bakersfield’s Notorious Honky Tonks."
"It's not an accident that this talk is happening right after Ken Burns' special," Wear said, referring to the highly acclaimed 16-hour PBS documentary "Country Music."
"We should all be proud of our community," she told the gathering, "because five images from the museum's collection appeared in Ken Burns' special."
Wednesday's event was part of the museum’s ongoing lecture series, but this night seemed to have an energy and joyous buzz that may be hard to match at future talks.
Wear drew knowing laughter when she read the dictionary definition of a honky-tonk as "a cheap or disreputable bar or dance club where country music is played."
Cheap? Maybe. Disreputable? Almost certainly — at least at some of those taverns where oilfield roughnecks and blue-collar hell-raisers gathered to drink, dance and fight.
But throughout the decades, roughly from the 1940s into the early '70s, a distinctive musical sound was born.
One of the earliest, the Beardsley Ballroom, located at 1300 Roberts Lane, was built in 1912, long before radio became the popular medium that piped music into American homes.
"The radio didn't come out until 1920, so if you wanted to hear music you had to hear it live," Wear said.
The ballroom changed owners — and even changed names over the years before it burned on April 4, 1951. But in those intervening years, Wilson's Harmony Band, T. Texas Tyler, the infamous Spade Cooley, and the king of Texas swing Bob Wills were just a few of the musical acts that drew dancers to the Oildale venue, Wear said.
Before the Blackboard was the Blackboard, it was a an auto camp with cottages and a cafe — a precursor to the motel.
Some of its early history is still a mystery, Wear said. And some details may never be found. In 1939, two women owned it, and later in the 1940s, a co-owner was Ralph Trout.
"That's interesting," Wear said, "because Trout's (a later honky-tonk) was named after Ralph Trout."
Bakersfield Sound pioneer Bill Woods Orange Blossom Playboys would hold court at the Blackboard for 16 years, Wear said. And for a time, a nightly radio show was broadcast from the nightclub. The call letters, KPMC, stood for Pioneer Mercantile.
Ultimately, Buck Owens and his Buckaroos would own the stage at the Blackboard, for as long as Buck wanted.
Like so many of Bakersfield's country music cathedrals, the Blackboard, located just south of the Kern County Museum on Chester Avenue, suffered an ignominious end, becoming a Dominos Pizza before being torn down to make room for a charter school.
Wear went on to describe the Lucky Spot, at 2303 Edison Highway, a rough barroom that was graced by a young Merle Haggard before he hit it big.
Joe and Rose Lee Maphis played there in 1954, Wear said. And a future host of his own local TV show, Jimmy Thomason and his Lucky Spot Boys, held sway at the Spot for years. It burned in 2004, but by then it had already faded and died like so many of the genuine honky-tonks.
Another famous venue for several pioneering artists was the Pumpkin Center Barn Dance. Not exactly a fancy location, the dance hall was a double quonset hut, a prefabricated shelter with an arching roof made of corrugated metal.
Despite its humble roots, the Barn Dance on Taft Highway drew some hot acts, including the Maddox Bros. and Rose, who billed themselves as "America's most colorful hillbilly band."
The honky-tonk Western swing of Hank Thompson and his distinctive, smooth baritone was booked in Pumpkin Center. So was Lewis Talley, of Talley Records.
But Wear's favorite name for a country band was Cousin Ebb and his Ozark Squirrel Shooters.
There are so many others that Wear said she is considering a Part II for her Honky-Tonk lecture. One of those was Tex's Barrel House — now the Deja Vu, located at the Garces Circle.
"Tex's Barrel House rivals the Lucky Spot and the Blackboard in criminal activity," she said.
The museum has the tavern's barrel door and a barrel bar stool in its collection, probably some of the only surviving memorabilia from the infamous bar's heyday.
If you want to know more — about the Clover Club, Rodeo Ranch, Rainbow Garden, The Barn, the Funny Farm and other famous and infamous honky-tonks — you'd better talk to Wear about working on Part II.
It should be a barn burner.
