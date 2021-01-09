After 70 years as a beacon of fine food and hospitality in downtown Bakersfield, the remaining Sinaloa sign was moved to the Kern County Museum on Thursday. The Mexican restaurant closed in January 2019. Plans are in motion to build an apartment complex at the property on 20th and P streets.
