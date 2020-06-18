The Kern County Museum is a treasure trove of history, a granny's attic and a grandad's garage filled with historic artifacts and wondrous objects. It's made up of acres of buildings, dozens of vehicles and thousands of items of local interest, all lovingly preserved to help visitors understand this land, the people who lived here and still live here today.
But much of the museum's huge collection remains unseen by most visitors. There are relics and treasures, artifacts and curiosities that are hidden away in the museum's storehouse, or stay locked behind doors in the museum's climate-controlled basement.
"I'll never learn about everything we have here," said Kern County Museum Curator Bethany Rice, who led a Californian photographer and reporter on a mini-tour Thursday that barely scratched the surface of the museum's holdings.
But Rice and Community Engagement Coordinator Nicole Bolinger want to find ways to rotate many of these pieces from their quiet homes in the basement to lighted exhibit space upstairs where visitors can marvel at their appearance and learn about their place in the history of Kern County.
But in the meantime, they want to excite the curiosity of potential visitors by showing off some of these artifacts in a series of videos dubbed "Hometown History."
"We just want people to come and enjoy something different after being stuck inside for two or three months," Bolinger said. "This is an opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors, enjoy history, bring a picnic lunch — we have picnic tables all over — and just learn about Kern County."
The museum's outdoor Pioneer Village reopened June 3 after being closed to visitors since mid-March. Indoor exhibits remain closed.
The number of visitors, about 300 since the reopening, is down from the norm this time of year, Bolinger said. But she's been encouraged nonetheless by the number of families who have been coming to explore the village.
Sheryl Barbich, a longtime supporter of the museum and a member of the museum's governing board, said before the pandemic hit, the museum was "cooking."
"We were so close," she said. The new transportation exhibit had just opened, events and fundraisers were really becoming popular, rentals of space for weddings, business gatherings and other events were on fire.
"Then this happened," she said of the lockdown.
But Barbich is thrilled to see museum staff getting creative, using new ideas to capture the attention of locals and visitors.
"I love it. It's great," she said of Hometown History.
In fact, Barbich and her husband, Lou, wrote a check to help support the endeavor.
In the latest video, available on the museum's Facebook page, Rice leads viewers downstairs and into the basement. She explains that the building on Chester Avenue was originally home of the chamber of commerce.
"We've got fossils on fossils here," she says as she leads viewers deep into the treasure trove. "It's amazing the amount of history here in Bakersfield."
The basement has vintage clothing, hats, military uniforms, even guns once owned by Bakersfield founder Col. Thomas Baker.
Rice showed off fragile black-and-white photos, painted portraits, mounted animals, vintage guitars, even a dog license for Spotty, a dog owned in 1942 by then-Bakersfield City Manager Claude Peavy.
"It would be fun to do a local history of pets," Rice said. "There are so many niches."
They're planning another video on a storehouse on site filled with large furniture, vintage washing machines, stoves, pianos, even coffins.
"There are so many stories here," Bolinger said.
And history is made of stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.