Kern County Museum hosts Village Fest

After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned Saturday.
Hosted by the Kern County Museum, the proceeds from the event support CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 7:29 pm
Over the last 17 years, the event has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
The endowment, which receives 60 percent of proceeds from each event, was able to award grants even while the event was on hold. The other 40 percent of the proceeds support local nonprofits.
A few of the dozens of participating vendors included 18th Street Bar and Grill, Huckleberry’s, Casa Tequila and Sicky Boyz Miche Mix (serving micheladas), Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill, Salty's BBQ & Catering and Frugatti's, which is owned by event co-founder Ralph Fruguglietti. Local businesses like Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, Victor’s Mexican Grill, Just Wing It, Wood-dale Market, Maggie Sunrise Cafe and Sugar Twist Bakery also particpated.
