The Kern County Museum announced Wednesday that it has hired a new curator of collections to replace the museum's longtime curator Lori Wear, who accepted a position earlier this month with California State Parks.
The new curator, Bethany Rice, is a graduate of North High School and Bakersfield College, the museum said in a news release. Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UC Davis and a master’s in library science from San Jose State University.
"We are very pleased that after a national search, our top candidate was a Bakersfield native," said museum CEO Mike McCoy. "Bethany is going to be terrific."
"We also wish Lori Wear all the best in her new role with the state parks," McCoy said. "She left a wonderful legacy at the museum."
Rice has a background in research and is active in the Bakersfield community as an ambassador for Zero Waste Bakersfield, the museum noted in its release. Rice is a member of the Kern Historical Society, and is a member of the 2020 provisional class for the Junior League of Bakersfield.
"Bethany has a love for history and passion for Bakersfield," the museum said. "That, along with her enthusiastic personality, makes her the perfect candidate."
The museum has been on a roll these past few years, with a variety of new exhibits and attractions being developed and opened, including the Trolly Car Station event space, the new Ray Watson Transportation Exhibit, a 3,000-square-foot room that displays the museum's impressive collection of historic vehicles, and more.
"I’m absolutely thrilled to be starting at the Kern County Museum," Rice said in an email. "I’ve been going there since I was a child and being a museum curator has long been a bit of a dream job of mine. Lori left such a great legacy behind. I can only hope to live up to it.
"I’m also terribly excited to work with Mike and the team he’s cultivated at the museum, she said. "Everyone is so positive about the future and I think the community can expect some great things from the Kern County Museum in the coming years."
Rice officially starts her position on Monday.
