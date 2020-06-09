Monitoring COVID-19 data by county

A new state monitoring program was announced Friday and provides a window for the public to see how their county is performing, as well as an early warning of possible outbreaks and spikes that may warrant local shutdowns or other interventions.

The data is updated daily online at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID19CountyDataTable.aspx