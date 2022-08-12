 Skip to main content
Kern County man gets 12 years for marijuana grow on federal land

A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for his role in an illegal marijuana grow and a weapons charge.

David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, was arrested after law enforcement officers found a clandestine marijuana grow site in the Sequoia National Forest in Fresno County in July 2019.

