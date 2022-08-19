 Skip to main content
Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest

A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. 

Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.

