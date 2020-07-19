Kern County has revoked the city of Bakersfield’s online access to the Assessor-Recorder’s Office, saying the city improperly posted documents online, potentially exposing residents to fraud.
The city has denied misconduct, and says the loss of access could be devastating to its employees trying to complete routine work.
The Assessor-Recorder’s Office sent a letter to City Hall last week informing city officials the access had been revoked. The county has asked the city for a list of documents that were put online through the city’s public records archive, but hasn't yet received a response, according to Deputy County Counsel Jerri Bradley.
The documents in question include grant deeds containing a property owner’s name, address and parcel number. Bradley estimated more than 10,000 documents had been posted online by the city, with some documents going as far back as 1910.
Although the documents are publicly available by visiting the Assessor-Recorder’s Office, the county refrains from posting them online out of concern that doing so would violate certain state laws and allow some residents to fall victim to fraud more easily.
“If you have the information off a grant deed, you could fraudulently file papers transferring title to you on that property,” Bradley said. “It’s not supposed to be accessible on the internet.”
She encouraged anyone who had been subject to fraud with respect to their property title to contact the city.
"The city would be the best agency to verify whether or not their deed was posted online," she said.
City leaders appear to have been caught off-guard by the county’s action. However, the documents don't appear to be publicly accessible online. City Manager Christian Clegg says the city received no advance notice before it lost access.
“The city would have appreciated collaborative dialogue to understand the concerns of the Assessor-Recorder and the ability to confirm how the city is handling public documents,” Clegg said in a statement. “We believe that this action is based on a misunderstanding.”
He denied the city had misused the county’s iRecord system, and said the jobs of some city employees would be made much more difficult without access. Under the new rules, the city will need to send an employee to the Assessor-Recorder’s Office to make the request for documents in person, a process that can be time-consuming and costly.
Bakersfield City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said she completely disagreed with the county’s claim the city's posting exposed residents to fraud.
“It is not illegal to have that information out there,” she said. “It is a public record.”
She added that the city was aware of two people who made complaints on the topic.
“They have a remedy and they haven’t sought a remedy,” she said of the complainants. “If they think the city has aggrieved them somehow, take me to court, sue me. I don’t have a lawsuit. It’s all fanfare. They just want to stir pot.”
The county plans to reconsider granting the city access to its records once the city puts in place a policy about online postings, Bradley said.
In his statement, Clegg said the city looked forward to addressing the concerns of the Assessor-Recorder.
