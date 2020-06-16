Like food and oxygen, library books are staples of life to Oildale resident Stephanie Hill.
"I'm an avid reader," she said. "I would die without a library."
Fortunately for Hill and hundreds of other local lovers of the written word — not to mention movie and music buffs — the Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield kicked off its new curbside service program this week.
Since the coronavirus lockdown forced the closure of Beale and other library branches across the county earlier this year, Hill's been taking advantage of the local library system's extensive collection of e-books to read on her Kindle.
Still, something was missing.
"I like holding a book. I like the feel of a book in my hands," Hill said Tuesday just after she and her husband, Eric Hill, picked up a plastic bag full of titles in the parking lot at the Beale — all without ever leaving their car.
"This is not a traditional library service," said Jasmin LoBasso, of the library's marketing department. But as the library system has adapted to reduced funding and unprecedented limitations during a pandemic, its leaders and employees have responded with creative ideas and solutions, LoBasso said.
"We've had to adapt," she said. "We do a lot with a little."
Chad Plummer appeared to agree as he pulled his vehicle into a curbside service space at Bakersfield's downtown branch Tuesday. Plummer's mom, Verda Varner, was with him to pick up a bag of books the library had on hold for her.
"I think the library has gone above and beyond," Plummer said. "It would have been easy for the library to say, 'OK, see you later,' and just shut down all services."
But that's not what it did.
Varner said she's been going through book withdrawals, finally becoming so desperate, she started looking through coloring books and kids' puzzle books.
"I'm glad the libraries are able to open in some way for the public to benefit," Varner said.
Inside the Beale branch, it was strange seeing no customers. But employees like Oscar Solis, Matthew Sanchez and others hustled compiling and filling orders for customers. Hundreds of "holds" — books set aside at the request of customers — were waiting, ready for hungry readers to drive up and be served mysteries and adventures, classic novels, famous biographies and any number on nonfiction tomes.
Two-way walkie-talkie communication between employees in the parking lot and those inside was added Tuesday.
"It's been a lifesaver," said Regional Supervisor Shalyn Pineda. "We figured that out about 1 o'clock Monday."
As Pip Goings pulled up Tuesday afternoon with her dog, Daisy, in tow, she was all smiles.
"I'm excited to be able to do this," she said as she waited for her book order.
"It's really easy."
