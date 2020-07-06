After a slight adjustment to revenue projections, more Kern County library branches will be able to reopen than were initially anticipated.
Originally, Kern County officials planned to open only eight of 24 library branches throughout the next fiscal year, which begins in July and runs until next June. Loss in revenue from decreased spending due to the coronavirus along with a reduction in the anticipated value of oil properties necessitated deep cuts across many of Kern’s departments.
The libraries were to be hit the worst, with an anticipated decrease in about $1.5 million, or 22 percent of its budget. However, after a late adjustment to revenue projections, Kern libraries now are being asked to cut just 7.5 percent of their budget, which is consistent with most other departments.
“It’s definitely going to make a positive impact,” said Jasmin Lobasso, a marketing and promotions associate with the library system. “It’s going to help those communities that are going to have those branches open after all.”
Library officials learned on Monday their budget would not be as deeply impacted as they initially thought. Arvin, Beale Memorial, Delano, Kern River Valley, Ridgecrest, Taft, Tehachapi and Rathbun in Oildale were all going to open under the original budget. Now, more branches will be able to open. The library, however, has not yet come up with a list of those branches that will be able to do so.
“We absolutely recognize the impact that any cuts will have on the community,” LoBasso said. “And we obviously are very focused on trying to expand services to the best of our ability with what we have.”
A slight increase in funds the county receives from the state through realignment — in which the state pays counties to jail low-level offenders — and a bump in property tax projections allowed Kern leaders to shift more funds to the library system.
“Because the library got hit so hard, we’re concentrating on them,” said Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person. “We’re using (the budget revisions) to the best of our ability to limit the impact on libraries.”
Closed since March due to coronavirus, library branches across the county now offer curbside services and grab-and-go lunches as they prepare to begin allowing patrons back into their locations. LoBasso said the library was waiting until August before deciding on a plan to reopen.
While the 7.5 percent cut will still squeeze the libraries that have been subjected to years of low budgets, library officials hope to make do with what they can.
“We will make sure we will do the best with what we have,” LoBasso said. “I think we’ve demonstrated for a long time that we do a lot with a little, so I think we will continue doing that.”
Kern supervisors voted to accept a preliminary recommended budget last week. Throughout August, supervisors will engage in budget hearings before voting on the final budget at the end of the month.
Libraries are a safe haven for young, underprivileged children who want to learn and become "somebodies". WHY can't that POS Kevin McCarthy get more fed funds to support them? Oh, I know....all he votes for is tax cuts for those who have too much already. That clown does nothing for the people of Bakersfield.....lives high off the hog in DC. and will have a huge retirement from us, the taxpayers.
