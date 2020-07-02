The day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new restrictions for businesses in response to an upsurge in coronavirus cases, Kern County officials hoped the new measures would have the intended impact.
Businesses have expressed confusion and frustration over the seesawing regulations sent down by the state government, Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said, but the county encouraged those businesses to comply with the new rules.
The average daily number of COVID-19 cases reported each day have continued rising, Constantine added. On Thursday, the county reported 171 new cases as well as an additional death, bringing the total amount of people who've died in Kern County as a result of coronavirus to 77.
“We are hopeful that the recommendations from the state will help stem the spread that we are seeing in our community,” said Public Health Services Lead Epidemiologist Kim Hernandez. “And we encourage everyone to follow the recommendations that are coming down from the state.”
After the state ordered bars closed in seven counties, including Kern, over the weekend it announced more restrictions Wednesday, impacting 19 counties. Those counties, which also include Kern, must close indoor operations in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and card rooms.
The county has been leery of instituting fines for companies and individuals who don't follow state regulations. Newsom announced Wednesday the state would form a strike team from various agencies to clamp down on businesses that haven't complied with shutdown rules.
Local officials have been happy with compliance, but admitted the strike team could focus on certain businesses within Kern’s borders to enforce closures.
“We are going to continue to do what we’ve done all along, which we think is working very well in our community. And that is continuing to reinforce with people that live in Kern County and the businesses that operate in Kern County no matter what industry you're in, whether your closed or you're open, working with adaptations and under guidelines, reinforcing the state and public health directives,” said Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. “We’ll continue down that path until we need to change it up. I don’t know what that means, but it’s a fluid situation. Every week is different with the virus.”
To aid businesses struggling during the pandemic, the county has expanded its Kern Recovers forgivable loan program. Now businesses that have been shut down, but have already received Payment Protection Plan support from the federal government, will be eligible. Previously, the program was only open to businesses that hadn't received federal assistance. Restaurants and bars, along with other businesses, that have once again been shut down, can reapply for a forgivable loan through the county.
So far, the county has distributed approximately $13.6 million to 509 businesses throughout Kern. The county designated a total of $25 million for the program, leaving millions of dollars available for businesses that apply.
