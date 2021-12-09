Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation recognizes first responders' heroism, service, support

Hundreds gathered Thursday night at the Kern County Fairgrounds for the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation's Officer of the Year Awards Dinner.
The ceremony recognized some of the most significant contributions from the law enforcement community, as well as first responders throughout the county, including a posthumous award for Deputy Phillip Jesse Campas, who was killed in the line of duty in July.
Law enforcement officials gathered to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of first responders like Campas, a Marine veteran and KCSO SWAT team member, and Senior Deputy Dizander Guerrero, who was wounded during the same July 25 shootout while responding to a report of an armed man who barricaded himself inside a Wasco home.
Thursday's event was also about thanking the community for its support, as well as recognizing a few non-law enforcement supporters, said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
"This is the time of year that we honor some outstanding work from our employees from all agencies within the county, all police departments, the Sheriff's Office … we want to spread (the recognition) out a little bit because all the agencies are important to all of us," Youngblood said, mentioning the sacrifices of individuals like Guerrero and Campas.
One of the awards that Youngblood handed out Thursday was the Wayne Ketcherside Award, which was named after a former member of the KCLEF's governing board who had died. "We're giving it to (Motor City Lexus General Manager) Ali Douglas, who's always there for us at all of our events."
Darren Wonderly, an investigator with the Kern County District Attorney's Office, was recognized as Officer of the Year for his work in the county's criminal justice system.
Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry shared that the event was especially meaningful to the law enforcement community because it had been a particularly tough year, due to the pandemic, in a work environment that's already filled with challenges day in and day out.
"Law enforcement has been through some very difficult times in the last year, in particular, and the reality is, law enforcement goes through some difficult times every day — it's a difficult job, and we accept that," Terry said. "Speaking for the police department, and I can speak for all law enforcement, we care very deeply about our communities. And to have a night like tonight, where the community very directly, very out front publicly expresses their appreciation and recognizes the work and awards officers, it means a lot."
Phillip Campas' parents, Jesse and Christine Campas, attended along with other family members to accept the recognition on their son's behalf. Christine Campas said it was a difficult time, as Christmas was Phillip's favorite holiday, but the community's gratitude did help with the healing process.
"To have our family and close friends with us, it's very comforting," she said. "It's been a hard day today for all of us, emotions are high, holidays don't help. But you gotta get through it because Phillip was a family man and he wouldn't have it any other way."