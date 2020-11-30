The Kern County Latino Task Force announced five new free COVID-19 testing sites that will be implemented this week in and around Bakersfield.
In a news release, the task force reiterated that by increasing testing numbers locally, health officials can better gauge how coronavirus is impacting the community as cases continue rising.
The task force’s co-founder Jay Tamsi also pointed out that increased test numbers can also lead to Kern County getting out of the state’s COVID-19 purple tier and, in turn, help loosen the economic restrictions currently in place.
“Kern County is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 test results, and that’s a good thing,” Tamsi said. “As more people take an active role in their health and take advantage of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force’s free testing sites, public health is able to adequately trace and assist residents who test positive for the virus. The more we test, the better our county will be able to heal and sustain a healthy community environment.”
Below is a list of this week’s free test sites. The task force said walk-ins are accepted and everyone is welcomed and encouraged to attend. Those who attend are asked to wear a face covering and respect social distancing protocols while on site.
• Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m.: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1015 Clinton Street in Delano. Free face masks will be provided courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield and Jim Burke Ford.
• Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.: Bear Mountain Elementary School at 1501 Hood St. in Arvin.
• Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.: Sierra Vista Elementary School at 300 Franklin St. in Arvin.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Greenfield Family Resource Center at 5400 Monitor Street in Bakersfield.
• Saturday, 10 a.. to 2 p.m.: Weedpatch Supermarket at 8101 Buena Vista Blvd. in Lamont.