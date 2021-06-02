Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force to hold vaccination clinics in coming days

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force will hold five vaccinations this week in areas throughout Kern County.
“We have been working diligently to ensure our underserved communities and neighborhoods in Kern County have access to the COVID-19 vaccines,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force, said in a news release. “It’s also very important as our economy rebounds, that’s always been our number-one goal. The Kern County community understands that they absolutely need doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to be fully vaccinated, and J & J when accessible. This is our shot at getting back to normal so it’s important that all of us contribute in our part and make sure we are fully vaccinated.”
Walk-ins will be welcomed, but individuals can schedule an appointment by calling 661-525-5900.
The vaccination clinics are listed below:
THURSDAY
Nueva High School, Lamont,
- 8600 Palm Ave.
- From 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- This vaccination clinic is for individuals receiving their second dose. All guests will receive hot dogs and hamburgers.
KGET/Telemundo,
- At the corner of 22nd and L streets
- From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older welcome
- Registration: 661-383-2599
McFarland Jr. High School
- 405 Mast Ave.
- From noon to 3 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older welcome
- Registration: 661-771-8400
FRIDAY
Fiesta Supermarket, Wasco
- 915 Poso Dr.
- 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older welcome
- The first 50 people who get vaccinated will receive a free meal. Everyone will receive a free ice cream cone
SATURDAY
Compassion Christian Center, Bakersfield
- 1030 Fourth St.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older welcome
- Register at myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255