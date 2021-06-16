Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force to hold special vaccine clinic in honor of Filipino Heritage Month

In honor of Filipino Heritage Month, The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force will be in Delano for a special vaccination clinic on Thursday.
According to a news release from the task force, the event will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the small gym parking lot of Robert F. Kennedy High School, 1401 Hiett Ave.
Individuals receiving the vaccine will be treated to complementary Filipino Cuisine and shaved ice, while supplies last.
A clinic for the second vaccine dose is scheduled for July 8, the news release stated.
The task force is encouraging all residents 12 and older to attend the free clinic. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent.
Facemasks and social distancing on-site is required. No appointment is necessary. For questions or to make an appointment, call 661-525-5900.