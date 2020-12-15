The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is unveiling its new mental health and wellness hotline this week.
According to a news release from the task force, the hotline will connect people who have coronavirus concerns with mental health experts, health counselors and others who can provide feedback and information as COVID-19 cases are expected to pick up again during the holiday season.
“This has been a tough year, mentally and emotional for many people of all ages,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force. “This virus has affected us all in one way or another and people need a safe, confidential source that can assist their personal needs.”
The news release stated that some assistance the hotline will provide includes referring callers to COVID-19 testing sites, mental health and substance abuse treatment, economic and housing assistance, and holiday food drives.
The hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be accessible in English and Spanish, and conversations will be kept confidential, the news release stated.
To access the community hotline, call 525-5900 or KCL-5900.