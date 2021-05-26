Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding vaccine clinic in Taft on Thursday

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Taft on Thursday for individuals 12 and older.
The clinic is taking place from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Taft Union High School District located at 701 Wildcat Way.
All guests will receive complementary tacos and shaved ice. Live music will be played throughout the event.
Appointments are recommended, but not required. Call 661-525-5900 for appointments.
“The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is determined to aid as many communities and neighborhoods in Kern County as possible,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release. “Our underserved citizens are proven to be our most vulnerable population. We are grateful to be able to assist the Taft community by partnering with Kern Medical, the Taft Union High School, the Taft College Foundation, Westside Family Health and the County of Kern.”
Vaccines will be given out while supplies last.