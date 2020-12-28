The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering three free testing sites this week to county residents.
A news release from the task force said that free face masks will be provided at the respective sites.
Here are this week’s site times and locations:
• Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City View Church, 3535 Union Avenue in Bakersfield
• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiesta Market, 915 Poso Drive in Wasco
• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MLK Park, 1000 Owens Street in Bakersfield
The Task Force also reminds residents that a free mental health and wellness hotline has been established to assist those experiencing hardships during the pandemic. Calls are confidential. The hotline can be reached at 525-5900.