Nurse Dorothy Concepcion organizes COVID-19 tests during a free Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force testing site operation that was held Oct. 30 at Blanco Park in McFarland.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering three free testing sites this week to county residents.

A news release from the task force said that free face masks will be provided at the respective sites.

Here are this week’s site times and locations:

• Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City View Church, 3535 Union Avenue in Bakersfield

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiesta Market, 915 Poso Drive in Wasco

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MLK Park, 1000 Owens Street in Bakersfield

The Task Force also reminds residents that a free mental health and wellness hotline has been established to assist those experiencing hardships during the pandemic. Calls are confidential. The hotline can be reached at 525-5900.