The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced three new free testing sites this weekend in east Bakersfield, Arvin and Lamont.
Walk-ins are welcomed, and there is no pre-registration required, but those who come are asked to wear a mask and social distance.
"Many residents and businesses are relieved and excited to see us in the less restrictive red tier stage," said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, in a statement. "Businesses are finally opening their doors, however, if we want to remain in this stage or improve, we need to continue to keep testing and increasing access."
Here are the testing sites for this weekend:
- Vallarta Supermarkets, 5951 East Niles Ave. in Bakersfield on Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dignity Health will provide free hand sanitizer at this site.
- Di Giorgio Park in Arvin on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The City of Arvin will be providing free face masks.
- San Augustine Church, 10601 Myrtle Ave. in Lamont on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adventist Health will be providing free cloth facemasks at this site.