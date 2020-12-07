The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force announced five test sites that will be rolled out this week.
In a news release, task force co-founder Jay Tamsi urged the importance of community testing, specifically after Kern County entered a stay-at-home order on Sunday night and coronavirus case counts continue to rise.
Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged and pre-registration is not required, according to the news release. People are asked to wear face masks and implement physical distancing protocols when on site.
Here are this week’s testing locations.
• Tuesday, 11 a.m. start time: Standard Park at the corner of East Minner and Doyle Streets in Oildale.
• Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vallarta Supermarkets at 5951 Niles St. in Bakersfield
• Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Leroy Jackson Park at 300 East French Street in Ridgecrest
• Friday, noon to 4 p.m.: Lamont General Store, 10405 Main Street in Lamont
• Saturday, 11 a.m. start time: Mechanics Bank at 5151 Stockdale Hwy. in Bakersfield