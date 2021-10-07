Kern County jury hands down indictment against man accused of raping, murdering 13-year-old

A Kern County grand jury has handed down an indictment against Armando Cruz, an Inglewood resident accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre of Bakersfield.
Cruz will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Oct. 14.
Last year Cruz pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges related to the incident.
Bakersfield Police Department investigation reports have concluded that Cruz, who was 24 at the time of his arrest in 2020, connected with Alatorre over social media before he drove from Los Angeles to meet her.
On the second occasion, BPD says Cruz raped and killed Alatorre before disposing her body at a construction site in Inglewood.