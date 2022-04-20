Kern County jury finds pair guilty of first-degree murder

A Kern County jury Friday found two men guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying-in-wait, in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, as well as a firearm charge, according to a DA’s office news release.
Vicente Ibarra and Freddie Santa Cruz were found guilty in connection with a spree of three separate shooting incidents and the murder of Ismael Ramirez, the release stated. The statement also noted the defendants were convicted of allegations in connection with a Wasco street gang.
On Dec. 29, 2015, one victim, a reformed gang member, had just arrived at his mother’s residence in Wasco. Shortly after the victim arrived, Ibarra also showed up and fired numerous shots from a 9mm handgun at the victim, striking the residence multiple times.
Two days later on New Year’s Eve, multiple gang members decided to go on a mission to kill the same reformed gang member. As part of that conspiracy, Ibarra and Santa Cruz traveled together with other active gang members to the victim’s home, according to the news release.
Once there, they found Ismael Ramirez, an innocent bystander who Ibarra and Santa Cruz incorrectly believed to be their intended target, the reformed gang member. While Ramirez was bringing in groceries from his vehicle, he was shot multiple times with a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun. Ramirez died from his injuries a few days later, the release added.
Immediately after fleeing the murder, Ibarra and Santa Cruz drove to another Wasco residence where they committed yet another shooting, which resulted in gunshots striking a residence and vehicle parked in the driveway. Criminalists from the Kern Regional Crime Lab matched forensic evidence left at the three separate shooting scenes to a 9mm handgun investigators linked to Ibarra.
Both face a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on June 17, when they're due back for sentencing