Kern County jury finds man not guilty of theft, knife assault

A Kern County jury found a man not guilty Tuesday of two counts of felony theft and allegations he assaulted three people with a knife on Oct. 21, according to a statement from the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.
Nicky Sessions, 50, was acquitted of all felony counts, including three that were strikes, the statement noted. He was found guilty of a single misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for personal use, which was conceded by the defense.
Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake argued mistaken identity and successfully challenged the accuracy of the accounts of the prosecution’s witnesses, according to the public defender’s office.
Sessions had no prior felony convictions, and faced more than 10 years in prison, if found guilty.