Kern County jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting 2 underage victims

A Kern County jury convicted a man Monday of sexually assaulting two underage girls, according to a news release from the Kern County DA’s office.
Miguel Castillo Jr. was convicted of three counts of child sexual molestation against two victims, including lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old, sexual penetration by force, fear or threats and annoying or molesting a child.
Between 2015 and 2017, Castillo sexually molested two girls, according to the release.
The abuse of the first victim began in 2016, when the victim was 14 years old. The abuse of the second victim began in 2015, when the second victim was between 16 and 17 years old. The molestation was ultimately discovered in January of 2018, when one of the victims reported the abuse. Castillo has a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years from 2001.
The jury also found Castillo not guilty of additional charges alleging lewd or lascivious acts by force or fear of a child 10 years and under and false imprisonment.
Castillo faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life and mandatory lifetime registration as a sex offender at an April 4 sentencing hearing.