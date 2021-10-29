Kern County jury finds man guilty of sex acts against children

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Friday of sex acts with children under 14 years old, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Joe Vanwinkle committed the crimes against two children from 2007 to 2014, the news release stated. The children were 6 to 13 years old, the news release added.
The victims reported the abuse to a school counselor, who told the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The department uncovered social media messages and DNA evidence, which corroborated the victims’ reports, according to the DA’s news release.
Two victims testified in detail about the sexual abuse inflicted upon them for years by Vanwinkle in a trial which began Sept. 7, the news release said.
Two charges of sexual intercourse with children were dismissed on Oct. 25, according to the Kern County Superior Court.
Vanwinkle faces up to 55 years to life in prison at his Dec. 1 sentencing, the news release said.