Kern County jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kern County jury a man found guilty of second-degree murder Friday, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
In addition to the murder charge, Christian Campos was found guilty of two firearms enhancements in the death of Daniel Macias.
The jury found Campos drove his Dodge Ram pickup truck through the shopping center at the southeast corner of Panama Lane and South H Street in Bakersfield on April 13, 2019, to where Macias was parked.
Campos then got out of his truck, fired 16 shots through Macias’ car passenger window from an AR-15 rifle and fled, according to the DA’s Office. Twelve of the shots struck Macias, killing him.
Campos is scheduled to be sentenced May 9, when he faces a sentence of up to 40 years to life in prison.