Kern County jury finds man guilty of murder
The Bakersfield Californian
A Kern County jury Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old.
The jury also found Anthony Daniel guilty of discharging a firearm causing death, robbery, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, in a December 2020 robbery-murder, according to a DA’s news release.
On the morning of Dec. 31, 2020, Emmanuel Arechiga, 18, drove to an apartment complex to meet with Daniel and Daniel’s juvenile accomplice.
The purpose of the meeting, previously arranged via snapchat, was so Arechiga could purchase a firearm.
When the victim and his girlfriend arrived, he was directed to an alleyway where Daniel and the juvenile robbed him at gunpoint, the release stated.
Arechiga, who was still in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, raised up his hands and said, “Don’t shoot, don’t shoot.” As he did this, Arechiga’s vehicle rolled forward. Daniel then fired a shot that passed through the rear driver’s-side passenger window before striking Manny directly in his back. Arechiga’s wallet remained on his lap after he was shot, and Daniel and the juvenile took the wallet, completing the robbery.
Arechiga’s girlfriend then climbed on top of his body and drove them to a nearby park and called 911.
A Bakersfield Police Department investigation yielded eyewitness information and extensive social media evidence tying Daniel to the crime, the release added.
On Wednesday, the jury concluded a bifurcated portion of the trial by finding multiple allegations true, including that the crime involved great violence or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness.
Daniel faces up to 69 years to life in prison when he’s due back for sentencing June 15.