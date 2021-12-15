Kern County jury finds man guilty of murder in drive-by shooting

A Kern County jury found Trevon Foreman guilty of the murder of Ruben Garcia and the attempted murders of two others Thursday, according to a district attorney’s office news release.
Foreman faces multiple life sentences, including life without the possibility of parole, after he was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other related charges in connection with a 2018 drive-by shooting.
Foreman was at a party March 9, 2018 on Reese Avenue, in southeast Bakersfield, which he then left in order to target a residence on East 10th Street where a wake was taking place, the DAs office said.
The jury found Foreman used a .22 caliber handgun to fire five shots at the gathering, killing Garcia and wounding two others, the release stated.
The murder conviction also included special circumstance findings that the murder was committed in furtherance of street gang activity and that the murder was the product of a drive-by shooting, according to the DA’s office.