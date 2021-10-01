Kern County jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, sex crime

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of kidnapping for purposes of a forcible sex crime, carjacking, robbery and other charges Thursday, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Adrion Smart requested an Uber on Jan. 1. During the trip, Smart asked his Uber driver for sex, which the man rejected, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Smart pointed a firearm at the driver, forced the victim to pull down his pants and sexually assaulted him at his destination, the news release said. Smart then assaulted the victim with the firearm because the driver tried to crash the car and escape, the news release said.
The defendant threw the victim out of the car, and took his vehicle, wallet and phone, the news release said.
The Bakersfield Police Department found Smart, who evaded police and led them on a seven-mile chase. Smart then crashed the vehicle, according to the news release.
Smart faces a sentence of 75 years to life in prison and sex offender registration as a result of the convictions. Sentencing will be held Nov. 2.