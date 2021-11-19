Kern County jury finds man guilty of child molestation

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of five counts of child sexual molestation against three victims, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Joel Santiz was found guilty Thursday. The incidents began in 2013, when Santiz sexually molested three girls between the ages of 9 to 12, the news release from the DA’s office said.
The offense was discovered in August 2020, when one of the victims reported the abuse, the DA’s office said. Santiz was 33 years old in 2013, and is now 41 years old.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20, when Santiz faces a sentence of up to 60 years to life, the news release said.
The case was investigated by the BPD and support for the victims was provided by the DA’s Office of Bureau of Victim Services.