Kern County jury finds man guilty of child molestation

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of five counts of child molestation, according to a news release from the Kern County DA’s office.
Jesus Rocha ws convicted of five counts of child sexual molestation, including rape and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Rocha sexually assaulted a girl March 26, 2021, while she was in her living room, the news release noted.
The assault was reported to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office that evening and the defendant was subsequently taken into custody. The defendant had previously been convicted of a third-degree rape in Oregon in May 2011.
Sentencing is set for May 9, when Rocha faces a potential sentence of 30 years to life and mandatory sex offender registration.