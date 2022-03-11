Kern County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Thursday of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence — with the personal use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury in a domestic violence case.
Alejandro Ramirez Perez faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison at an April 25 sentencing hearing.
In the early morning of Sept. 19, Perez drove to the victim’s residence in Lamont and hid behind a parked car in front of her house, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
When the victim arrived home, Perez ran up behind her from his hiding place and attacked her with a knife. The victim, who was in a prior dating relationship for almost two years, was severely injured during the attack and sustained several cuts and facial fractures, as well as damage to her lung, the DA noted. Her screams woke up her roommates and Perez fled.