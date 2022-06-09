 Skip to main content
Kern County jury finds man guilty of 45 charges of sexual assault against children

Joshua Knight, 38, was found guilty Thursday of 45 felony charges related to sexual intercourse, sodomy, oral copulation with a child 10 or younger and possession of child pornography with a prior conviction.

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Thursday of 45 felony charges related to sexual assault involving a child 10 or younger and possession of child pornography with a prior conviction.

The residence of Joshua Knight, 38, was searched in accordance to conditions with his parole, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release. More than 30 files were found which depicted Knight’s numerous sexual assaults of a minor. Videos in which children sexually assaulted each other directed by Knight were also found, according to the news release.

Knight was also found guilty of possessing methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 19 and faces 865 years to life.

