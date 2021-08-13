Kern County jury finds man guilty of 10 felonies stemming from domestic violence

A Kern County jury found one man guilty of 10 felony crimes relating to attempted murder, robbery and domestic violence Thursday, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
Marcos Viveros confronted a woman about text messages he thought proved her infidelity on April 3, 2019. He threatened to kill the woman, pointed a semi-automatic firearm at her head and pulled the trigger, according to the news release by the DA’s office.
The victim deflected the firearm, and therefore it missed her completely. Viveros was arrested and the handgun was seized by law enforcement, according to the news release. When the attempted murder case was first prosecuted, the victim was not cooperative with lawyers. She avoided the service of subpoenas and did not attend hearings, according to the news release. Therefore, the case was dismissed in December 2019.
On March 23, 2020 a witness saw Viveros attacking the same woman, dragging her across a road in Ventura. While the Ventura Police Department was investigating this incident, Viveros returned to the woman’s apartment. He punched, kicked and robbed her before fleeing, according to the DA's news release.
The attempted murder case and the Ventura robbery case was refiled in Kern County as one case. The victim ultimately testified to the abuse she suffered from Viveros, according to the news release.
For the 2019 incident, Viveros was convicted of attempted murder with deliberation with the personal use of a firearm, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats, spousal abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
For the 2020 incident, Viveros was convicted of first-degree robbery, stalking and spousal abuse.
He faces a sentence of 33 years to life, which will be decided on Sept. 29.