Kern County jury finds 2 inmates guilty of murder, gang-related charges

A Kern County jury on Tuesday found two prison inmates guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstances of lying in wait and active participation in a criminal gang.
The jury also found inmates Dustin Henthorn and Lynden Vanatti guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, witness intimidation and related charges, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
At North Kern State Prison on July 20, 2017, Henthorn and Vanatti hatched a plan to kill Allen Fagerson in his cell. Both criminals threatened Fagerson’s cellmate to ensure the conspiracy remained secret and diverted the cellmate away from their shared prison cell, according to the DA's news release.
Fagerson’s cellmate informed correctional officers that these inmates plotted to murder Fargerson, the news release said. By the time officers reached the cell, Henthorn had locked himself in Fagerson’s cell and stabbed him 72 times in the neck and chest with an inmate-manufactured weapon, according to the news release.
Fagerson, 56, was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for unlawful possession or a weapon, which he was sentenced to in April 2017. He was previously convicted of a misdemeanor solicitation of lewd acts in 1989, which is believed to be among the reasons he was targeted by Henthorn and Vanatti, the DA's news release said. Fagerson died within minutes of the attack. He was disabled with severe scoliosis and walked with a walker, according to the news release.
Vanatti and Henthorn actively participated in a prison gang, and Vanatti had a gang status within his housing unit, according to the news release.
Both inmates face a sentence of life without the possibility of parole at their Aug. 31, sentencing, according to the news release.